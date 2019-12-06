Download The Enemy I Know 2019 Mp4 Movie

Download The Enemy I Know 2019 Mp4 Movie

It’s a new Nollywood celebrity actress film Regina Daniel, featuring a lot of top stars, actress and Naira Marley.

Mum of Regina Daniels, Rita says to make her upcoming film,’ The Enemy I Know’ gulped over N150 million.

Rita Daniels disclosed that her new film,’ The Enemy I Know,’ cost her more than N150 million.

The announcement came a few days after she released the trailer of the film.

Watch the Trailer Below

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...