Fat Joe Ft Dre Family Ties Album Zip Download

He’s named this album a “classic” that’s going to go down in the history books of hip hop, and now, fans can hear what Fat Joe and Dre have cooked up in the studio. In anticipation of the release of his Family Ties, Joe hit the press circuit pretty heavily, and with each stop the rapper intensifies the cultural significance of what might be his final project.

Artist Fat Joe sat down at the top of November with L.A. radio’s Power 106. Leakers to talk about Family Ties, revealing that it’s a collaborative effort between himself and the popular Cool & Dre producers. “I told Dre to do it, me and Dre,” he said. “For years, Dre has been making music and hits for artists, but he is stupid cool.

So I forced him to be an artist and come out in the front. He said, ‘Alright, if you do an album with me, I’ll do it.’ So, it’s kinda like a Dr. Dre album, like Chronic where people pop up. In all our songs it’s really me and Dre, but then somebody’ll pop up—and no, not just a regular pop up.”

Joe called on a few friends to round out his impressive list of features including Eminem, Lil Wayne, Mary J. Blige, Remy Ma, Cardi B, Anuel AA, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, Bryson Tiller, and Big Bank DTE. Check out Family Ties and let us know if you agree with Fat Joe that he has a “classic” on his hands.

Tracklist

1. Projects

2. Been Thru

3. Heaven & Hell

4. Hands On You ft. Jeremih & Bryson Tiller

5. Day 1s ft. Big Bank DTE

6. YES ft. Cardi B & Anuel AA

7. Big Splash ft. Remy Ma

8. Lord Above ft. Eminem & Mary J. Blige

9. Drive ft. Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign

10. Pullin’ ft. Lil Wayne

11. Deep

