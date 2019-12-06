French Montana Montana Album Zip Download

French Montana Montana Album Zip Download

Two weeks ago, as rumors broke that he had been hospitalized, Rapper French Montana gave fans a scare. The rapper announced on Friday that he was releasing his third studio album, Montana, after spending days co-oping in a room and hooked up to machines.

As sides A and B, the two-part album comes to complete a 20-track project that includes several features from award-winning musicians.

Montana is the first studio album from French since the Jungle Rules of 2017. This time around, French Montana is calling for the completion of the campaign by Gunna, Kevin Gates, Belly, Chinx Max B, Post Malone, Cardi B, Rvssian, Swae Lee, Chris Brown, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Logic, A$AP Rocky, Quavo, City Girls, Blueface, Lil Tjay and Drake

Also making two appearances each on the record are Juicy J and Kodak Black.

French Montana switches things up throughout the two-part release, so stream Montana and share your favorite tracks.

Tracklist

1. Montana

2. Suicide Doors ft. Gunna

3. 50’s and 100’s ft. Juicy J

4. What It Look Like

5. Lifestyle ft. Kodak Black & Kevin Gates

6. Salam Alaykum

7. That Way

8. Say Goodbye ft. Belly

9. Coke Wave Boys ft. Chinx & Max B

1. Writing on the Wall ft. Post Malone, Cardi B, & Rvssian

2. Out of Your Mind ft. Swae Lee & Chris Brown

3. Wanna Be ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR

4. Twisted ft. Juicy J, Logic, A$AP Rocky

5. Hoop ft. Quavo

6. No Stylist

7. Wiggle It ft. City Girls

8. Slide ft. Blueface & Lil Tjay

9. Saucy

10. No Shopping ft. Drake

11. Lockjaw ft. Kodak Black

