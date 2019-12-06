Max B House Money Album Zip Download

The surge persists, even from behind bars. In the next few years, Max B is likely to see himself as a free man, but he’s not waiting until he’s out of prison before he’s trying to restore his rap career.

In preparation of a new project, Max B was putting out music during 2019, and he dropped off his EP House Money on Friday.

Rappers like French Montana, Jadakiss, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Wiz Khalifa, Cam’ron, Dave East, and A$ AP Ferg are hosting the seven-track album. Max B talks about his success in the game in a video from his upcoming documentary. “I’m grateful, son. It’s all love that people look like that at my sh*t.

I just work hard and try to be humble when it comes to my art,” he said. “Whatever I put into this is what I get back. If you try to cut corners with this sh*t, you ain’t gon’ get no love. I go hard. I’m dedicated to this sh*t. I’m studying. I’m in my mind.

I’m in my craft, like, all the time. People don’t see that sh*t. They think it’s easy. I make it look easy ’cause I’m Don Snow, but that sh*t is not easy.”

Give House Money a listen and let us know if you’re ready for more Max B.

Tracklist

1. Take My Time

2. Super Bad ft. French Montana

3. Ride on Em ft. Jadakiss

4. So Cold ft. A Boogie wit da Hoodie

5. Never Change ft. Wiz Khalifa

6. Goodbye ft. Cam’ron & Dave East

7. Champagne Wishes ft. A$AP Ferg

