Roddy Ricch Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial Album Zip Download
Roddy Ricch Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial Album Zip Download
On Roddy Ricch, fans have been waiting for a while to finally hear his debut album.
For years, the young artist has been booming in the streets and now just weeks after hearing that he’d won three Grammy nods— two for his contribution to Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks in the City” and one for Mustard’s “Ballin “— Roddy dropped off Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.
Previously, the rapper shared that he wanted to take his time on this record, so the delay wasn’t due to a lack of effort.
“The main thing behind it is really being able to better understand me through the songs, exposing different levels of who I am,” Roddy said to Rap-Up of Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.
“I just want to let my fans know who I’ve become and why I’ve become that.”
“You got to understand that at this point, I’m only two mixtapes out,” Roddy Ricch also told Apple Music. “Y’all just now beginning to see me and we gon’ grow together.” Give the album a few spins and let us know if your vibing with this one.
Tracklist
1. Intro
2. The Box
3. Start Wit Me ft. Gunna
4. Perfect Time
5. Moonwalkin’ ft. Lil Durk
6. Big Stepper
7. Gods Eyes
8. Peta ft. Meek Mill
9. Boom Boom Boom
10. Elyse’s Skit
11. High Fashion ft. Mustard
12. Bacc Seat ft. Ty Dolla $ign
13. Roll Dice
14. Prayers to the Trap God
15. Tip Top ft. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
16. War Baby
Leave a Reply