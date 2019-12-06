Roddy Ricch Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial Album Zip Download

Roddy Ricch Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial Album Zip Download

On Roddy Ricch, fans have been waiting for a while to finally hear his debut album.

For years, the young artist has been booming in the streets and now just weeks after hearing that he’d won three Grammy nods— two for his contribution to Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks in the City” and one for Mustard’s “Ballin “— Roddy dropped off Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.

Previously, the rapper shared that he wanted to take his time on this record, so the delay wasn’t due to a lack of effort.

“The main thing behind it is really being able to better understand me through the songs, exposing different levels of who I am,” Roddy said to Rap-Up of Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.

“I just want to let my fans know who I’ve become and why I’ve become that.”

“You got to understand that at this point, I’m only two mixtapes out,” Roddy Ricch also told Apple Music. “Y’all just now beginning to see me and we gon’ grow together.” Give the album a few spins and let us know if your vibing with this one.

Tracklist

1. Intro

2. The Box

3. Start Wit Me ft. Gunna

4. Perfect Time

5. Moonwalkin’ ft. Lil Durk

6. Big Stepper

7. Gods Eyes

8. Peta ft. Meek Mill

9. Boom Boom Boom

10. Elyse’s Skit

11. High Fashion ft. Mustard

12. Bacc Seat ft. Ty Dolla $ign

13. Roll Dice

14. Prayers to the Trap God

15. Tip Top ft. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

16. War Baby

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...