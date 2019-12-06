XXXTENTACION Bad Vibes Forever Album Zip Download

Artist XXXTentacion’s second posthumous release, the real name of Jahseh Onfroy, hit the streets. Bad Vibes Forever is believed to be the last album that the late artist gunned down last year will receive the nation.

After his death, the loved ones and fans of XXXTentacion have had trouble reconciling the young artist’s absence, and it is said that Bad Vibes Forever is a way for them to mourn, grieve, and celebrate the life and art of Onfroy.

The 25-track album is packed with features ranging from musicians who have called Onfroy a friend to others who have used the opportunity to pay their respects to an early life split.

Additional vocals can be heard from PnB Rock, Trippie Redd,Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Killstation, Noah Cyrus, Blink-182, Ikabod Veins, Joyner Lucas, Jimmy Levy, Vybz Kartel, Stefflon Don, Ky-Mani Marley, Joey Bada$$, Kemba, Craig Xen, Tory Lanez, Mavado, and Tom G.

The album is comprised of the last few works of XXXTentacion, including spoken word and acoustic bits, so give Bad Vibes Forever a listen and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. introduction

2. Ex Bitch

3. UGLY

4. bad vibes forever ft. PnB Rock & Trippie Redd

5. School Shooters ft. Lil Wayne

6. I Changed Her Life ft. Rick Ross

7. Triumph

8. LIMBO ft. Killstation

9. before I realize

10. Ecstasy ft. Noah Cyrus

11. Kill My Vibe ft. Tom G

12. Hot Gyal ft. Tory Lanez & Mavado

13. THE ONLY TIME I FEEL ALIVE ft. Craig Xen

14. the interlude that never ends

15. Daemons ft. Joey Bada$$ & Kemba

16. ATTENTION!

17. Eat It Up

18. Voss ft. Sauce Walka & Carnage

19. Royalty ft. Ky-Mani Marley, Stefflon Don, & Vybz Kartel

20. wanna grow old (i won’t let go) ft. Jimmy Levy

21. HEARTEATER

22. NorthStar Remix ft. Joyner Lucas

23. CHASE / glass shard ft. Ikabod Veins

24. numb the pain

25. ‘IT’S ALL FADING TO BLACK ft. Blink 182

