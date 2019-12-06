XXXTENTACION Bad Vibes Forever Album Zip Download
Artist XXXTentacion’s second posthumous release, the real name of Jahseh Onfroy, hit the streets. Bad Vibes Forever is believed to be the last album that the late artist gunned down last year will receive the nation.
After his death, the loved ones and fans of XXXTentacion have had trouble reconciling the young artist’s absence, and it is said that Bad Vibes Forever is a way for them to mourn, grieve, and celebrate the life and art of Onfroy.
The 25-track album is packed with features ranging from musicians who have called Onfroy a friend to others who have used the opportunity to pay their respects to an early life split.
Additional vocals can be heard from PnB Rock, Trippie Redd,Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Killstation, Noah Cyrus, Blink-182, Ikabod Veins, Joyner Lucas, Jimmy Levy, Vybz Kartel, Stefflon Don, Ky-Mani Marley, Joey Bada$$, Kemba, Craig Xen, Tory Lanez, Mavado, and Tom G.
The album is comprised of the last few works of XXXTentacion, including spoken word and acoustic bits, so give Bad Vibes Forever a listen and let us know what you think.
Tracklist
1. introduction
2. Ex Bitch
3. UGLY
4. bad vibes forever ft. PnB Rock & Trippie Redd
5. School Shooters ft. Lil Wayne
6. I Changed Her Life ft. Rick Ross
7. Triumph
8. LIMBO ft. Killstation
9. before I realize
10. Ecstasy ft. Noah Cyrus
11. Kill My Vibe ft. Tom G
12. Hot Gyal ft. Tory Lanez & Mavado
13. THE ONLY TIME I FEEL ALIVE ft. Craig Xen
14. the interlude that never ends
15. Daemons ft. Joey Bada$$ & Kemba
16. ATTENTION!
17. Eat It Up
18. Voss ft. Sauce Walka & Carnage
19. Royalty ft. Ky-Mani Marley, Stefflon Don, & Vybz Kartel
20. wanna grow old (i won’t let go) ft. Jimmy Levy
21. HEARTEATER
22. NorthStar Remix ft. Joyner Lucas
23. CHASE / glass shard ft. Ikabod Veins
24. numb the pain
25. ‘IT’S ALL FADING TO BLACK ft. Blink 182
